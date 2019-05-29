Global Microprinting Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microprinting Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microprinting market was valued US$ 490.17 million in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Market Insights



Microprinting is used across several applications such as currencies, stamps, official documents, and bank drafts & cheques in order to assure the authenticity of such high-value documents. Besides these documents, consumer products, white goods, and packaging & logistics also use microprinting on a considerable scale in order to facilitate and organize the storage and distribution structure.



Furthermore, the significance of microprinting in defense application and access control cards is also growing consistently. Incorporation of novice technology such as UV & infrared inks, magnetic inks, and other special inks in order to fortify the authenticity of microprinting. The overall microprinting market is expected to grow multifold along with the growth in the aforementioned applications.



Counterfeiting is one of the biggest problems faced by modern human civilization, and it is not only costing governments and brands across the globe but also affecting millions of jobs worldwide. In a recent report published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), more than 5.4 million people across the globe are expected to lose their jobs owing to piracy and counterfeiting cases. Several methods are undertaken by governments and global brands to fight forgery and microprinting is one of the better ways to overcome such illicit act to a greater extent. Owing to the aforementioned factor, microprinting market and associated business are gaining momentum.



Competitive Insights:



Global microprinting market is characterized by a number of small as well as global players and hence are highly fragmented. Microprinting is associated with critical and classified documents and hence the companies involved in microprinting market needs to build their creditability. Acquire long term government contracts is one of the prime business strategies adopted by major microprinting companies. Several other business strategies are discussed in detail in the research study.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Microprinting Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Microprinting Market, by Ink & Technology

2.3. Global Microprinting Market, by Application

2.4. Global Microprinting Market, by Geography



3. Global Microprinting Market Analysis

3.1. Global Microprinting Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.3.1. Impact Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants



4. Global Microprinting Market Value, by Ink & Technology, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Global Microprinting Market Value Share, by Ink & Technology, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

4.1.2. Global Microprinting Market Value, by Ink & Technology, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.2. Micro-embossing

4.3. Magnetic Ink

4.4. UV & Infrared Ink

4.5. Special Inks



5. Global Microprinting Market Value, by Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Global Microprinting Market Value Share, by Application, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

5.1.2. Global Microprinting Market Value, by Application, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.2. Currency

5.3. Stamp

5.4. Bank Cheques & Drafts

5.5. ID & Access Cards

5.6. Consumer Electronics

5.7. Packing & Logistics

5.8. Defense Application



6. North America Microprinting Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Microprinting Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Microprinting Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World (RoW) Microprinting Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles



Hewlett-Packard Company

Huber Group

Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG

Gallas Label & Decal

Printegra

Team NiSCA

Xerox Corporation

Micro Format Inc.

Brady Inc.

Saueressig GmbH Co KG.

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

HP Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Canon Finetech Nisca Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

