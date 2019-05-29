W&T Offshore to Participate in Several Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will participate in several upcoming investor conferences including:



The 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference in New Orleans on Thursday, May 30, and

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 6, and

The Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Monday, June 10.

An updated investor deck prepared in conjunction with these conferences will be posted on W&T’s web site, www.wtoffshore.com in the Investor Relations section of the site, under Presentations after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 720,000 gross acres, including approximately 515,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 205,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT: Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024 ﻿Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326







