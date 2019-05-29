SolarWinds Finds Application Performance Management Strategies Are Key Business Drivers

New report also suggests a need for organizations to refocus priorities to address customer experiences versus what can be easily fixed first

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today released findings from a new report, Driving Business Performance Through Application Performance Management , conducted in partnership with GigaOm. The report surveyed executive leaders to explore performance management strategies and the evolving role of application performance management (APM) in achieving business goals and customer value delivery.



/EIN News/ -- Executives from organizations categorized as proactive, reported using performance management strategies to deliver innovation and meet broader business goals, and implementing APM tools with advanced monitoring features such as real-time user experience monitoring, and providing a composite view of log and performance data.

“Technology professionals that leverage performance management and monitoring tools to achieve high-level business goals—surpassing downtime, poor connection, and slow performance to create a truly customer-centric user experience—enjoy better chances of keeping pace in ever-changing markets and achieving overall business success,” said Denny LeCompte, general manager, application management, SolarWinds. “Integrating robust APM tools presents the opportunity to transform any business and create a strong competitive advantage.”

However, the report also revealed another trend – the majority of business leaders set priorities based on what can be easily fixed versus what matters most to customers. For 61 percent of business leaders surveyed, the primary driver of performance management strategies is to diagnose and resolve problems as quickly as possible, followed by managing the complex application environment (57 percent). These organizations were categorized as reactive, driven by managing day-to-day tasks and troubleshooting application issues, rather than a focus on end-user experience.

“To remain competitive in today’s business landscape, organizations must deliver not only top products and services, but also a customer experience that rivals competitors and exceeds expectations. But we believe complexity and expense are hindering many organizations from doing that,” LeCompte continued. “Given that managing custom applications and websites is the new normal for technology pros, SolarWinds will continue to address the complexities stemming from this shift in a way very few can—through our deep connection to tech pros and by offering easy-to-use, affordable solutions. We are committed to addressing the needs of our customers and making their jobs easier as the business landscape they support evolves.”

Key Findings

By surveying executives from both proactive and reactive organizations, the new report, Driving Business Performance Through Application Performance Management, has revealed how performance management strategies can give organizations a competitive edge.

Primary Driver of Application Performance Management Tools and Strategies

The primary driver, according to 61 percent of executive decision makers from reactive organizations, is to diagnose and fix problems; this is followed by managing complex application environments (57 percent).

Both criteria are seen as a higher priority than delivering the best possible customer experience (52 percent). While it’s important to troubleshoot issues, this suggests that priorities are set by looking at what can easily be fixed first, versus prioritizing what matters most to customers.

Prioritization of Criteria Related to Customer Experience

66 percent of proactive organizations see customer experience criteria as important, compared to only 34 percent of reactive organizations.

Proactive respondents were nearly twice as likely to value customer experience criteria as important. All criteria matter, but for the proactive group, customer-related criteria matters the most.

Most Important Features of APM Tools

65 percent of proactive organizations have comprehensive performance monitoring coverage of the DevOps toolchain, compared to 18 percent of reactive organizations.

Proactive organizations consistently value more advanced APM features (54 percent), such as measuring user experience in real time (44 percent); providing a composite view of log and performance data (35 percent); and having a ‘live tail’ feed of logs and other data sources (32 percent).

Contrarily, reactive organizations value advanced features by under 30 percent.

To download the full report, please visit https://pages.solarwinds.com/apm_business_performance_report.html.

The findings of GigaOm’s Driving Business Performance Through Application Performance Management report are based on a survey fielded in March 2019, which yielded 358 responses from business professionals including direct/department heads, CIO/CTO, VP/assistant VP, CEO, general manager, president, SVP, CFO, partner/chairman/board member, COO, and CDO, operating in organizations that have between 500 – 10K+ employees from various vertical markets. Vertical markets include technology, hardware, and software; aerospace and defense; manufacturing and automotive; banking and financial services; healthcare; retail and hospitality; education and trainings; business and legal consulting services; energy and utilities; oil and gas, transformation services; and logistics. Respondents answered several context-setting questions to categorize their organization as proactive or reactive, regarding digital transformation, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, or public cloud-first strategies, maturity of IT operations, and if/how their line of business drives technology change.

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

About GigaOm Research

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises. To learn more about how we help transform enterprises in AI-enriched data-driven world, visit: https://gigaom.com/about/.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Emily Mullen

Archetype

Phone: +1-212-331-8422

emily.mullen@archetype.co Courtney Cantwell

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-682-9379

pr@solarwinds.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.