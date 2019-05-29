Former ambassador to Ethiopia detained

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The Prosecution Department announced on Tuesday that the country’s former ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Arcanjo Maria do Nascimento, has been placed under remand detention. ,

According to a note from the Prosecution Department (PGR), the diplomat has been detained because there are evidences that, while in his diplomatic function, he committed crimes of embezzlement, passive corruption and money laundering.

The PGR measure is aimed at safeguarding the interest of the investigation process. The institution has already conducted a preliminary hearing of the diplomat.

A career diplomat since 1986, Arcanjo Maria do Nascimento was plenipotentiary ambassador to Ethiopia from 2011 to 2018. He was dismissed from the post last year.

Before that, he had also been the country’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations and the International Organisations based in Geneva, Switzerland.

