Remains of former UNITA leader delivered in Andulo

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The Minister of State and head of the President’s Security Office, Pedro Sebastião, denounced on Tuesday in Luanda, that UNITA prevented its representatives from receiving the remains of the late leader of this political party, Jonas Savimbi, in Andulo municipality.,

According to the official, the situation forced the government’s technical commission for the case to keep Savimbi's remains in a local military unit in Andulo.

The Angolan government intended to formally deliver on Tuesday, the remains of the former UNITA’s founder and leader to his family in Andulo municipality, central Bié province.

Speaking in a conference, the government official said there was not any intention from the government’s side to hinder UNITA’s programme.

However, explained the minister, UNITA’s intention was to hold the funeral in Lopitanga municipality, 30 km away from Andulo municipality.

Pedro Sebastião underlined that the delivery of the remains in Andulo municipality was the agreement reached by the technical commission, due to the lack of logistical conditions to bear the operation.

“We are already in Andulo and UNITA has been notified about that, UNITA wanted to create a political fact”, said the official, adding that the government accomplished with what has been agreed.

In addition, he said the government set up a logistical operation, which included a Boeing 737, an Antonov AN72, a DACH and four helicopters to support the operation.

In his turn, UNITA’s president, Isaías Samakuva, affirmed in a press conference that the government decided at the last moment and unilaterally, to deliver the remains to the party and relatives in Lopitanga locality, Andulo municipality.

According to the politician, the programme foresaw the holding of the delivery ceremony in Luena city, Moxico province, and later depart to Bié where the family and party would receive the remains.

