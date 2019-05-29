Global Neurostimulation Devices Market to 2024: Focus on Technology Type, Application,17 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Focus on Technology Type, Application,17 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurostimulation devices market has been witnessing annual growth rate of approximately 13.14% in past three years (2015-2018), and the market is expected to continue to grow with the CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Growing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, the spinal cord stimulation devices segment is anticipated to generate a value of $4.7 billion in 2024. However, the global market for auditory implants is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.94% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



The emergence of sedentary lifestyles, growing geriatric population, physical and mental stress have resulted in different healthcare concerns. Neurological disorders are one of the leading medical conditions contributing predominantly to the global healthcare market. The rising prevalence of different types of neurological disorders, a recurring requirement of neuromodulation therapies, and geriatric population medication are attributing to the growth of the neurostimulation devices market.



Presently, product categories within the neurostimulation devices market include spinal cord stimulation devices, auditory brainstem implants, deep brain stimulation devices, sacral nerve stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation devices, and non-implantable devices. Till date, the healthcare industry has witnessed a number of successful products for neuromodulation in various applications such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression, Parkinson's, urinary and fecal incontinence. Further, several players are now focusing on the development of advanced technology based neuromodulation devices which is anticipated to enhance the growth of the entire market.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global neurostimulation devices market in terms of various factors influencing the market, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements. The market has been segmented into products,' applications,' and regions.'



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Evolution of the Neurostimulation therapy

1.2 Enabling Technologies Evolving Neurostimulation Therapies

1.3 Benefits of Neurostimulation technology

1.4 Global Market Scenario

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Growing Incidence of Neurological Disorders

2.3.2 Increased Side-Effects of Pain Management Medications in Geriatric Population

2.3.3 Limited Success Rate of Drugs Targeting Specific Disease

2.3.4 Advent of Sedentary Lifestyles Resulting Massive Burden of Chronic Pain

2.3.5 Growing Concerns Pertaining to Pelvic Health of Geriatric Population

2.4 Market Challenge

2.4.1 Financial Burden of Product Recalls

2.4.2 Lack of Long Term Clinical Studies

2.4.3 Lack of Pain Specialist

2.4.4 Increased Regulatory Scrutiny

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Evolution of Biomarker-Based Therapeutics Enabling Early Diagnostics of Neurological Disorders

2.5.2 Development of Closed Loop Neuromodulation



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches

3.1.2 Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Awards and Recognitions

3.1.5 Business Expansion and Others

3.2 Market Share Analysis (2016 and 2017)

3.3 Market Share Analysis for Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market, 2016 and 2017

3.4 Market Share Analysis for Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, 2016 and 2017

3.5 Market Share Analysis for Global Auditory Brainstem Implants Market, 2016 and 2017

3.6 Growth Share Analysis



4 Regulatory Framework

4.1 Regulatory Organizations/ Associations/ Consortiums

4.2 Patent Landscape

4.3 Product Pipeline Table: Product Pipeline for Neurostimulation Devices Market



5 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (by Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Implantable Neurostimulation Devices

5.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

5.2.2 Auditory Brainstem Implant

5.2.3 Deep Brain Stimulation

5.2.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) Devices

5.2.5 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

5.2.6 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Non-Implantable Neurostimulation Devices



6 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Pain Management

6.3 Hearing Loss

6.4 Parkinson's Disease

6.5 Epilepsy

6.6 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

6.7 Depression

6.8 Others



7 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (by Region)

7.1 Global Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 The U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 The U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Russia

7.3.7 Switzerland

7.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 South Korea

7.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America

7.6 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Product Analysis

8.1.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Prominent Companies)

8.2 Overview



Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Nuvectra Corporation

SPR Therapeutics, LLC

STYMCO Medical, LLC

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy7qqf

