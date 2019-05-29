LiteLink Announces Integration of uBUCK Pay Technology into 1SHIFT Logistics Platform

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF), a leader in logistics, artificial intelligence and digital payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be integrating uBUCK technology into its 1SHIFT logistics platform to add a digital wallet to its feature set.



The 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. Now, with the introduction of uBUCK, the 1SHIFT platform will be able to address the delayed payments issue that is prominent in the transportation industry.

“Many truckers are still being paid with paper cheques, which means payments can be delayed by weeks. By integrating uBUCK into the 1SHIFT platform, we are able to offer truckers their own digital wallet right at their fingertips, which will allow for instant payments,” said LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. “We are excited to add this great feature to the 1SHIFT app, which we expect will completely transform the transportation and logistics industry.”

1SHIFT is an end-to-end logistics management solution that enables real-time transparency & tracking as well as peer feedback and regulation. 1SHIFT is in its final stages of development under LiteLink Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LiteLink Technologies Inc.

The 1SHIFT mobile app is used by truckers to view real-time shipment details and to flag any issues, automatically provide the geolocation using the phone’s GPS capabilities. The end result is that stakeholders who are monitoring shipments can view an interactive map within 1SHIFT showing the current location and progress of each shipment. 1SHIFT also has a robust audit trail capability employing blockchain technology that provides an immutable historical record of the events surrounding each shipment. This data can be used to quickly resolve disputes and associated penalties and fines, saving millions in detention costs when a truck faces a long wait at the dock and cannot move on to the next job on a timely basis.

To learn more about 1SHIFT, schedule a demo of the solution, or request to be a trial participant, please visit www.1shiftlogistics.com or email kent.churn@1shiftlogistics.com .

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet that supports traditional fiat and digital currencies. Consumers are able to make online and offline purchases using the uBUCK debit card and send funds worldwide for free. For more information about LiteLink Technologies Inc., please visit litelinktech.com . If you would like to know more about the 1SHIFT logistics platform, please visit 1shiftlogistics.com .

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in decentralized digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay and Streambucks are P2P payment platforms offering consumers, businesses and merchants a fast, commission-free and highly secure alternative to traditional payment methods. uBUCK Cash and Streambucks Cash are stable utility tokens that are backed by the U.S. dollar via pin voucher purchases within the uBUCK Pay app or at participating resellers. Customers may load a uBUCK debit card and make online and offline purchases and send payments around the world for free.

