Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences during June 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Chief Executive Officer, Matt Kane, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City, New York. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Mr. Kane will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 37th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:40 AM Pacific Time.

Mr. Kane will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference in New York City, New York. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation from the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference will be available here ( webcast link ). For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 30 days and available through the Investors page on www.precisionbiosciences.com .

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision BioSciences leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision BioSciences is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

Investor Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

Scient PR

Tel. (617) 571-7220

cory@scientpr.com



