Alarm.Com Named 2019 ACG Growth Company Of The Year

TYSONS, Va., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, has won the 2019 Corporate Growth Company of the Year award from ACG National Capital. Alarm.com was selected from more than 100 nominated companies in the DC metro area by the 2019 Corporate Growth Awards Committee for its accomplishments in crafting and executing successful growth strategies. Alarm.com is one of the area’s fastest growing businesses, recently surpassing 1,000 employees and also hiring for additional engineering, product management and cloud operations positions.



/EIN News/ -- In addition, Indeed Prime has recognized Alarm.com as one of the area’s hottest technology workplaces on its list of ‘20 Amazing Tech Companies Hiring in Washington, DC’.

“Alarm.com has reimagined the way people live, work and run their businesses,” said Dan Kerzner, chief product officer at Alarm.com. “We’re innovating in areas including computer vision, data analytics, IoT device development and integration, mobile and voice. Our platform helps our service provider partners deliver unmatched security and peace of mind to millions of homeowners and businesses owners around the world. As we continue to invest in our growth, we’re bringing even more talented people onto the team to help us continue to innovate and open new market opportunities.”

Since 2000, engineers and developers at Alarm.com have launched numerous innovations available through thousands of service providers around the globe. Such innovations include: the first interactive security solution, cloud-based smart home services, video monitoring, and Wellness Insights that use predictive analytics to help detect emerging health and quality of life issues. Alarm.com also earned the 2019 CES Security Product of the Year award for Smart Signal, helping users verify emergencies faster and reduce costly false alarm responses. In addition, every new home built by D.R. Horton now includes whole-home automation and control solutions from Alarm.com.

Alarm.com is based in the heart of the booming Tysons area of Northern Virginia. The company’s state-of-the-art headquarters are situated right along Metro’s Silver Line. Find your career in technology at www.alarm.com/careers.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com’s technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

