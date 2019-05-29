Winslow Technology Group LLC Named to Boston Business Journals 2019 Fast 50 Awards List for the Third Time

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT solutions leader Winslow Technology Group announced today that it has been ranked #45 on Boston Business Journals 2019 Fast 50 Awards List of the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts. This is the third time that WTG has placed on the top 50. The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth in the preceding three years.



/EIN News/ -- WTG’s revenue from 2015 to 2018 saw an increase of 100.6%

“Winslow Technology Group is honored, once again, to be ranked as one of the fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts,” said Scott Winslow, President and Founder. “We are proud to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for our continued growth over the past three years. This award is a testament to the dedication of our employees, and our focus on delivering cost effective, industry leading IT solutions for our customers.”

Methodology

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. The numbers were crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department and CPA firm Withum, a Fast 50 partner.

About Winslow

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more.

Contact

Lori Wilkins

Winslow Technology Group

781-697-0603

lori@winslowtg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.