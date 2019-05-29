Himax Launches Flexible OLED Driver and Timing Controller for BOE’s Leading-Edge Automotive Display Solution

TAINAN, Taiwan, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced today the Company has launched its flexible OLED automotive display driver and timing controller for BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., China’s largest display manufacturer. Himax’s technology has been featured in BOE’s industry-leading automotive applications presented at the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2019.

Compared to traditional TFT LCD displays, OLED displays’ superior image quality, light weight, slim design and form factor advantage, have contributed to its increasing penetration in the smartphone market over past few years. With more OLED capacity becoming available, OLED displays are gaining traction in the automotive market as they provide better display performance and greater design flexibility to attract more consumers. The commercialization of flexible OLED displays has further enabled automotive makers to create a design revolution in cars that is not limited only to the dashboard and the center console. There are many new applications that displays can address as they become thin, light, shatterproof and conformable to any surface.

Leveraging its chip-on-film (COF) packaging, Himax’s flexible OLED display driver technology was adopted by BOE in its pioneering 12.3-inch three-unit curved flexible OLED automotive displays for cockpit areas with only 0.99 mm bezels. This brand-new in-vehicle display application aims to provide better audiovisual experience for car users. In addition to its OLED driver, Himax has also developed a customized timing controller for BOE to manufacture its curved flexible OLED automotive displays thinner and lighter.

“Himax’s automotive display driver IC grew 44% year-over-year in 2018, and we now command more than 30% of the global automotive display driver IC market,” began Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax Technologies. “We are the leader in all key technologies including TDDI, AMOLED and local dimming timing controllers. The collaboration with BOE on flexible OLED automotive displays not only represents a new growth opportunity, but also a clear conviction of our technology leadership. We expect shipment to start 2H 2019 for customers’ new product launches in 2020,” concluded Mr. Wu.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 2,965 patents granted and 517 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31st, 2019. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

