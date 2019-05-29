Rensselaer Polytechnic Realizes Multiple Benefits with JAGGAER’s Chemical Inventory Management Technology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), America’s first technological research university, has found increased efficiencies in multiple critical areas after performing a complete digital transformation utilizing JAGGAER’s advanced Enterprise Reagent Manager (ERM). JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company.



/EIN News/ -- RPI has nearly 600 wet labs and is responsible for managing over 200,000 chemicals and had been relying on an inefficient process that includes the procurement, distribution, storage, tracking, and disposal of all chemicals. JAGGAER enabled RPI to transform from a time intensive manual procurement process that had to meet the stringent tracking regulations of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Agency, to a state-of-the-art digital chemical management solution that brought advanced automation into the process. RPI literally became the first university in the United States to institute this type of system.

“Implementation of JAGGAER’s ERM system was successful because it was intentionally designed to make inventory management easier for our researchers. This gives them more time to focus on their research, and ultimately supports our core mission as a research institution,” says Ron Moraski, Director of Procurement Services, RPI.



System benefits:



Centralization: Rensselaer established a centralized chemical receiving office within the Division of Human Resources’ Environ- mental Health & Safety Department (EH&S).



Increased Safety: The chemical receiving office enters information about any chemical special handling requirements into the university’s online learning management system. This enables Human Resources and EH&S to provide training to the appropriate employees. In the event that a lab is using hazardous chemicals, a signage program has been implemented for increased safety.



Time Savings: Researchers can now search for a chemical by name, CAS number, or structure, making it easier than ever to find what they are looking for. Researchers also benefit by having their lab inventory automatically updated when orders are delivered, as well as subtracted when they follow the disposal process.



Training: Researchers on campus are using the same tool that is currently utilized by many successful pharmaceutical companies, supporting Rensselaer’s goal of training students in the standards and practices used by the leading commercial research labs.



Supplier Consolidation: Rensselaer has gone from using more than 200 suppliers down to about 25, with 90 percent of chemical purchases now coming from its top five preferred suppliers – including VWR, among others.



JAGGAER’s ERM solution manages the complete chemical life cycle, from sourcing to receipt to tracking and disposal and is in use by nine global pharmaceutical companies. The solution provides Rensselaer with the ability to track all chemicals on site and properly manage access, meeting compliance and safety requirements. In addition, Integrating JAGGAER’s ERM system provides users with up-to-date Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and detailed material hazard profiles for reporting.

“The RPI implementation is a model that every university with a wet lab should study. Their process and utilization of our solution has already yielded immediate and impactful value across the organization,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO, JAGGAER.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.



JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAERONE offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company.

About Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, 32 research centers, more than 145 academic programs, and a dynamic community made up of more than 7,900 students and over 100,000 living alumni. Rensselaer faculty and alumni include more than 145 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration. To learn more, please visit www.rpi.edu .

