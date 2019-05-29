Altran Collaborates with Wind River to Create End-to-End NFV Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altran, global leader in Engineering and R&D services, today announced it is using Wind River Titanium Cloud to develop an end-to-end network functions virtualization (NFV) solution. By incorporating NFV in the data center and at the network edge, Altran and Wind River can empower telecom operators to lower costs, accelerate service delivery and ensure high availability to exceed customer expectation.

Titanium Cloud is a commercial-ready NFV infrastructure software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at lower cost, and with the high reliability that the industry demands. Through the collaboration, Altran’s VNF Management and Orchestration Platform provides an environment for vendors to deploy virtual network functions (VNFs) running on Wind River infrastructure software. Altran’s programmable VNF Lifecycle Management capabilities can integrate with any VNF, and it also integrates with third-party orchestrators, such as ONAP. Additionally, its policy engine correlates key performance indicators (KPIs) from VNFs and VIMs to perform policy actions across data center and edge locations.

“The Wind River Titanium Cloud ecosystem provides outstanding infrastructure for highly available, robust and agile virtualization platforms needed in telecommunications networks and industrial control,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Group SVP and Chief Engineering Officer at Altran North America. “We are delighted to be a part of Wind River’s initiative. Service provider customers will benefit greatly from a comprehensive NFV platform that handles a wide variety of sophisticated VNFs.”

A recent Dell’Oro Group report1 found that NFV and related cloud computing-native technologies are laying the groundwork for future 5G services by providing necessary network resilience and agility. Furthermore, virtualization is an essential component for edge computing in next-generation communications networks, especially for the virtual partitioning of the mobile radio access network (RAN).

“By validating and pre-integrating their offerings with Titanium Cloud, our ecosystem partners can deliver optimized solutions that are ready for deployment in live networks,” said Paul Miller, Vice President for Telecommunications at Wind River. “Service providers and equipment vendors can use this platform to easily deploy and manage virtualized workloads. Altran’s MANO solution, combined with Titanium Cloud, provides flexible plugins to work in multi-vendor environments and programmable interfaces to work with VNFs across technology domains.”

Altran has a wide range of expertise with end-to-end system integration, which includes hardware-software integration and test validation to maximize reliability and uptime. Some of the world’s largest OEMs rely on Altran’s engineering teams to integrate and launch new services and cut development cycles and time to market – giving organizations a significant competitive edge.

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industry & Consumer Goods, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductors & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance and the Public Sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

