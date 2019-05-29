Affimed to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Heidelberg, Germany, May 29, 2019 - Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the “News & Events” section of Affimed’s website at http://www.affimed.com/news-events/ and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate immune engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

Affimed Investor Contact:

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com



Affimed Media Contact:

Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR

E-Mail: media@affimed.com





