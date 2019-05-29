Diabetes Device Market Database 2012-2018 & 2019-2023 - 8,000+ Data Points Detailing Categories, Segments, Sub-Segments and Company Share Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Device Intelligence Center 2012-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Diabetes Device Intelligence Centre provides exhaustive coverage (Countries covered account for more than 80% of the overall spending on diabetes), covering and tracking of over 8,000+ data points of the diabetes care devices market, which covers various categories, segments, sub-segments and company share analysis.

The Diabetes Devices Intelligence Center (IC) is a global intelligence database platform that offers data on 25 major countries. It covers 13 years of comparable data, with 5-year forecasts including values, volume sales, and price & price per-capita expenditure. The IC enhances your understanding of the diabetes devices industry, along with economic factors impacting the market, such as diabetic population levels, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes population, and obesity, which provide you with actionable business insights.

Market Scope:

Diabetes device market data, volume and value analytics with growth trends (2012-2023).

Segment, sub-segment & company device sales data from 2012-2023

Market indicators - diabetic population levels, diabetes prevalence, Diabetes Type 1 population, Diabetes Type 2 population, and per-capita expenditure.

Categories and Segments:

Management Devices

Insulin-Delivery Devices Insulin Syringes Cartridges in Reusable pens Disposable Pens Jet Injectors Insulin Pump

Insulin Pump Devices

Insulin Pump Reservoirs

Infusion Sets

Monitoring Devices

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) By Component

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets By End-user

Hospital

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Personal

Glucometer Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGM) CGM durables (Receivers and Transmitters) Sensors



Market Overview

The Diabetes Device market is expected to grow because of the rising diabetic population levels and increasing diabetes expenditure in established and emerging countries. The Type 1 diabetes population completely depend on insulin therapy, and therefore, they constantly need to monitor their blood glucose. Some of the Type 2 Diabetes patients also depend upon insulin therapy, and therefore, the continuous glucose monitor device market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.89% in the forecast period.

Global Rise in Diabetic Population Levels:

There has been a tremendous increase in the global diabetic population levels over the past decade. Several reports and surveys documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population, based on changing lifestyles and habits.

Extensive urbanization in various parts of the globe is considered to be the primary cause of obesity, health deterioration, physical inactivity, etc. Owing to these factors, the prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased significantly.

It is estimated that out of the total 415 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, 46% of this demographic is those with undiagnosed diabetes.

The growing diabetic population levels act as a driver for insulin monitoring devices such as glucometers, CGM, etc. In developed countries close to 90% of Type 1 Diabetic patients use glucometers. It is expected that during the forecast period close to 50% of

Type 2 Diabetic patients will use glucometers.

There have been constant innovations driven by manufacturers, in order to compete and struggle in the market. The major players, such as Abbott and Medtronic, resort to inorganic market strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to establish market dominance, while also adhering to organic growth strategies, which is evident from the R&D spending of these companies. Examples of a few strategic outcomes include:

In March 2018, Medtronic PLC received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Guardian (TM) Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, for diabetics aged between 14-75 years.

In January 2018, Abbott announced that the FreeStyle Libre System, the company's revolutionary new continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, was available to Medicare patients in the United States.

