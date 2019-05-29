Global Plastic Additives (Modifiers, Extenders, Processing Aids & Stabilizers) Market 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Additives Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plastic Additives Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global plastic additives market by value, by function, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the plastic additives market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (India & Rest of Asia Pacific), South America and the Middle East and Africa.



The global plastic additives market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The plastic additives market is expected to increase due to the growing consumption of plastic, increasing construction activities, escalating the use of plastic in the packaging industry, rising industrial activities, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as growing concern towards hazardousness of plastics, stringent government regulations, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plastic additives market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global plastic additives market is highly fragmented with many plastic additives market players operating worldwide. Some plastic additives market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of plastic additives produce different types of additives for different applications.

However, the competition in the global plastic additives market is dominated by a few market players. Further, key players of the market are BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, and DowDuPont Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Plastic Additives: An Overview

2.1.1 Classification of Plastic Additives

2.1.2 Main Applications of Plastic Additives

2.1.3 Benefits of Using Additives in Plastics

2.2 Plastic Additives Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Plastic Additives Segmentation by Product Types

2.2.2 Plastic Additives Segmentation by Plastic

2.2.3 Plastic Additives Segmentation by Function

2.2.4 Plastic Additives Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Plastic Additives Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Plastic Additives Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Plastic Additives Market by Function (Modifiers, Extenders, Processing Aids & Stabilizers)

3.1.4 Global Plastic Additives Market Volume by Function (Extenders, Modifiers, Processing Aids & Stabilizers)

3.1.5 Global Plastic Additives Market by Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotives, Construction & Others)

3.1.6 Global Plastic Additives Market Volume by Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotives, Construction & Others)

3.1.7 Global Plastic Additives Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America & Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Plastic Additives Market: Function Analysis

3.3 Global Plastic Additives Market: Application Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Additives Market by Region (India & Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 India Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.2 Europe Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.3 North America Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Plastic Additives Market by Function (Stabilizers, Extenders, Modifiers & Processing Aids)

4.3.3 North America Stabilizers Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.3.4 North America Extenders Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.3.5 North America Modifiers Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.3.6 North America Processing Aids Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.4 South America Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 South America Plastic Additives Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Additives Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Additives Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Growing Consumption of Plastic

5.1.3 Increasing Construction Activities

5.1.4 Escalating Use of Plastic in Packaging Industry

5.1.5 Strong Demand for Plastic in Automotive Industry

5.1.6 Rising Industrial Activities

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Growing Concern towards Hazardousness of Plastics

5.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Bio-based Plasticizers

5.3.2 Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastic

5.3.3 Increasing Use of Highly Resistant and High-Performance Polymers



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Plastic Additives Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Plastic Additives Market Players by Research & Development Expenses



7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Clariant

7.3 Evonik Industries AG

7.4 DowDuPont Inc.



