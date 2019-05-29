SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia has been selected as a primary partner to offer 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN)

SoftBank will launch 5G with Nokia's AirScale solution in both distributed and centralized RAN configurations



29 May 2019

Espoo, Finland - SoftBank Corp., a leading telecoms company in Japan, has selected Nokia as a strategic partner to drive its commercial 5G offering with the Nokia AirScale solution. The rollout of Nokia's 5G AirScale will allow the telco to meet growing consumer and industrial demands for 5G.

As an existing supplier of multiple technologies to SoftBank, Nokia's selection for 5G Radio re-enforces the strong relationship between the two companies, as SoftBank turn to Nokia's end to end portfolio for 5G. Nokia's 5G AirScale supports multiple frequencies, in both distributed and centralized architectures, giving SoftBank tremendous flexibility in its network evolution.

Nokia's 5G AirScale will be deployed across Japan, bringing 5G RAN to businesses and consumers alike. The 5G investment will benefit consumers by bringing them a 5G enhanced Mobile BroadBand (eMBB) service, with 5G Ultra Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC) and enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) enabling multiple new applications and services for industries in the 5G era.

John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan, said: "We are delighted to continue our long-term relationship with SoftBank and to be working with them as a trusted end to end partner at such an important milestone in the transformation to 5G. We are committed to help SoftBank launch their commercial 5G network."

Nokia now has 38 5G commercial contracts, including 20 with named customers. These contracts well illustrate our strong thought leadership in 5G. Nokia will continue to be one of the best partners for customers by providing end-to-end solution and contribute to transform both networks and businesses.

