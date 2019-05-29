Urbix Resources Named Exceptional Innovator at 2019 IMPACT Awards

From left: Urbix Chairman Nicolas Cuevas, Executive Vice-Chair Anthony J. Parkinson; COO Adam Small and Doug Hockstad of Tech Launch Arizona.

Urbix Resources has been singled out for exceptional recognition by Arizona’s most prestigious awards program to recognize businesses of all size.

Urbix’s core mission is simple: develop technologies that positively impact the world.” — Nicolas Cuevas, Chairman Urbix Resources

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:CONTACT: Linda Richards, pr@grupourbix.com (805) 459-1550 UrbixResources.com Urbix Resources Named Exceptional Innovator at 2019 IMPACT AwardsPhoenix, Arizona, May 29th, 2019 — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Urbix Resources has been singled out for exceptional recognition by Arizona’s most prestigious awards program to recognize businesses of all size.Sponsored by the Greater Phoenix Chamber, the 32nd annual IMPACT awards, held at the Sheraton Phoenix, recognized several prominent companies and non-profit organizations including Fry’s, Lyft, Desert Botanical Gardens, the University of Advancing Technology, Elontech and others.Mesa, Arizona-based Urbix Resources was honored with the Exceptional Innovator award. The Chamber identified Urbix as a “business exemplifying the spirit of entrepreneurialism. This business identifies opportunities or unmet needs and takes risks, creates value, initiates change or develops innovative solutions.”Urbix was identified in the under 250 employees category. Barrow Neurological Institute was given recognition in the same category for companies with over 250 employees.“Urbix’s core mission is simple: develop technologies that positively impact the world,” Urbix Chairman Nicolas Cuevas said in a brief speech he made when accepting the award. “A mission supported by our core values: innovation, passion, and the subtle-art of always speaking your mind.”Cuevas thanked his whole team: a hand-picked group of scientists, business and marketing people who have combined their energies to push the company into the limelight. “Urbix is Arizona: from our top notch scientists to our NCAA Swimming champ to our state Lacrosse Coach champ. We want to be a magnet for innovators and game-changers. Our goal is not to make something great again, our mission is to make an already great state, the greatest country, and the world greater!”Urbix is currently engaged in building what will be one of the largest natural graphite purification facilities in North America. Upon completion, the 31,000 square foot facility at Falcon Air Field in Mesa, Arizona will have the capability of purifying up to 24,000 metric tonnes annually. Urbix already has purification contracts in place with several international companies with others waiting to sign up to become potential Urbix customers.“It continues to be a pleasure to help this vital, energetic young company to grow,” says Executive Vice-Chairman, Anthony J. Parkinson. “Singling Urbix out as an Exceptional Innovator could not be more apt.”The Phoenix Chamber created videos of their award winners that were shown at the event. You can view the Urbix team in action here: https://youtu.be/owAoZFCUCT0 -- 30 --CONTACT: Linda Richards, Urbix Resources pr@grupourbix.com(805) 459-1550 UrbixResources.comAbout Urbix Resources:Urbix Resources LLC creates radical change in the way natural graphite is refined and commercialized. The company specializes in all aspects of the graphite value chain. Urbix’s advanced technology includes cost and environmentally aware purification methods and significant intellectual property developments in a wide range of applications.

