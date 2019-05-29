Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) on Behalf of Adamas Stockholders and Encourages Adamas Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) on behalf of Adamas stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Adamas has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



In January 2018, Adamas completed its Second Public Offering (“SPO”), issuing approximately 3 million shares of common stock priced at $41.50 per share. According to a recently filed complaint, before launching Gocovri, a medicine for treating dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease patients treated with levodopa therapy, Adamas knew it faced significant roadblocks that would dramatically reduce its ability to sell the drug, yet did not inform — and actively misled — the market about this problem.

In October 2018, Merrill Lynch released a study which cast serious doubt on Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market share and emphasized that Adamas failed to include critical information.

In March 2019, Adamas backtracked on prior issued growth estimates and no longer made predictions regarding Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market share.

Since the SPO, Adamas stock has declined significantly. As of market close on May 28, 2019, the stock price was $4.80.

