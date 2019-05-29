FTI Withdraws from Negotiations with Stemtech and Changes Auditors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: FTI) – FTI Foodtech International Inc. (“FTI” or “the Company”) announces it has withdrawn from negotiations with Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) connected with the MOU announced March 21, 2019. FTI and Stemtech have been working together since the announcement to reach a mutually beneficial arrangement to develop a blockchain application for the Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) industry.



Change of Auditors

The Company has changed its auditor from Collins Barrows Toronto, LLP (CBT) to NVS Chartered Accountants Professional Corporation (NVS). Since the appointment of CBT, there have been no reservations in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 in connection with the audits conducted by CBT. CBT resigned as Auditors of the Corporation, leaving on good terms with the Corporation. The resignation of CBT and the recommendation to appoint NVS as the successor auditor has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee.

FTI wishes to thank Collins Barrows Toronto for their service over the past years.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.