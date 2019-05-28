RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 28, 2019 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).



The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 184,869,634; representing 60.86% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust's Management Information Circular dated March 29, 2019 was elected as a Trustee, without a vote by ballot being conducted. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the nine Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

Name of

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Bonnie Brooks, C.M. 166,510,123 90.62% 17,232,879 9.38% Richard Dansereau 183,550,597 99.90% 192,405 0.10% Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont. 138,734,692 75.50% 45,008,310 24.50% Dale H. Lastman, C.M. 173,518,544 94.44% 10,224,458 5.56% Jane Marshall 183,156,139 99.68% 586,863 0.32% Sharon Sallows 166,024,623 90.36% 17,718,379 9.64% Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C. 182,634,855 99.40% 1,108,147 0.60% Siim A. Vanaselja 178,088,850 96.92% 5,654,152 3.08% Charles M. Winograd 183,168,811 99.69% 574,191 0.31%

/EIN News/ -- Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % 184,111,154 99.70% 560,597 0.30%

Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:

Votes

For % Votes

Against % 149,657,555 81.36% 34,283,530 18.64%

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.1 billion at March 31, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 230 properties, including 14 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet including residential rental properties. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

For more information contact:

Terri Andrianopoulos

VP Marketing & Communications, RioCan REIT

416 646 8138

tandrianop@riocan.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.