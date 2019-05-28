VERUS INTERNATIONAL SIGNS NEW 2,500 STORE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

Gaithersburg, MD, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC:VRUS) is pleased to announce that it has signed a new distribution agreement to place Major League Baseball (MLB) branded confectionary products into approximately 2,500 locations in the New York (Yankees), Boston (Red Sox), Philadelphia (Phillies) and Chicago (Cubs) metro markets. This is a new marketing agreement that will begin the roll-out of the MLB-team branded candy products from the Company’s wholly-owned Big League Foods Subsidiary.



Placement will be in independent convenience and corner stores as well as gas stations, including popular retailers such as 7-11, 76, BP, Chevron, Circle K, Marathon, Shell and Sunoco. The products will include gummi candies and chocolate caramel baseballs.

“We are very excited about this new marketing partnership,” said Big League Foods Subsidiary President James Wheeler. “This relationship enables us to add stores in our 2019 core markets at a rapid pace and scale right in the middle of the season. This marketing venture will give us a foundation to reach other locations and distributors in these markets as we introduce our full line of MLB-branded products.”

“Candy is a great stand-alone category, but also an excellent lead-in to our frozen desserts,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “There are far more retailers who sell candy than ice cream, but establishing a retail network always starts with that first essential piece of shelf space. In many locations, we have the chance to get sales from two different parts of each store, the candy counter and the freezer section, increasing our revenue potential. We intend to replicate this kind of arrangement around the country as we stairstep our distribution to include all 30 MLB teams.”

Production Update

Starting with packaging and labelling, Big League Foods has already commenced production and expects to begin initial deliveries within 4-5 weeks. Shipments will be rolled out on a regional basis, determined by proximity to production facilities and team market size. Both frozen dessert and confectionary products will begin distribution concurrently. Specific products may vary by location, but will feature team labelling consistent with the MLB teams in each territory.

Interested investors are encouraged to monitor ongoing product announcements via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods.

About Verus International, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Verus International operates an international food subsidiary (Verus Foods) that sells branded consumer products to customers worldwide. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTC:VRUS). Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com and can access company information at www.verusfoods.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

MKR Group Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Mark Forney

vrus@mkr-group.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.