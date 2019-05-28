Technical Communications Corporation Announces orders valued at $2.7 Million to Secure Military Communications

CONCORD, Mass., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation (NasdaqCM: TCCO) today announced that it received orders valued at $2.7 million from ADS, Inc. for the company’s DSP9000 and HSE6000 encryption systems, training and support. These orders are in support of a foreign military sales contract between the U.S. government and a Middle Eastern government. Delivery of the equipment and training services is expected to occur over the next six months.



Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “We are pleased that our customer has selected TCC systems to secure its military communications network. We believe the combination of our quality systems, commitment to meeting unique requirements, and full lifecycle services have fostered this longstanding relationship. We also expect follow-on sales as our customer continues to expand its network.”

About Technical Communications Corporation

For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com .

Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the effect of foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; future changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company's ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section included therein (as the same may be amended from time to time).

/EIN News/ -- Michael P. Malone

Chief Financial Officer

(978) 287-5100

www.tccsecure.com



