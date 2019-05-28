U.S., Canada Energy Leaders Announce New Book on Nuclear Innovation in Clean Energy

VANCOUVER, CANADA – Today, leaders from the United States and Canada are unveiling a new book, Breakthroughs: Nuclear Innovation in A Clean Energy System, at the Tenth Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM10), a forum including ministers from 25 nations, occurring this year in Vancouver, Canada from May 27-29.

“The combination of vision and innovation is having a profound impact on our energy landscape, and nowhere is that more true than nuclear energy,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Nuclear energy is one of our most reliable and cleanest sources of energy, and we are determined to revive and revitalize the nuclear energy industry with advanced and smart designs. This book highlights some of the incredible transformative opportunities nuclear innovation can bring to society and the clean energy future of our planet.”

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi said, “The Clean Energy Ministerial is part of building the world’s clean energy future. Canada is proud to host the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial in Vancouver at this historic moment in time. We are pleased to be working with the United States, Japan, and other countries under the nuclear innovation initiative. We also welcome the release of Breakthroughs – a collection a real stories about nuclear innovations and how they can contribute to our climate change goals.”

“Breakthroughs is a valuable complement to our own analysis. Nuclear power makes an important contribution to both energy security and sustainability in many major economies. But without greater policy attention, it will start to play a declining role worldwide, jeopardizing hopes of meeting global clean energy goals,” said International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director, Dr. Fatih Birol.

This book highlights new technologies and approaches, such as advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Generation IV technologies, and use of nuclear energy for multiple applications, in coordination with renewables. Nuclear, working with renewables, can support the energy needs for desalination to produce clean drinking water, process heat to industry, flexible electricity for the grid, hydrogen production, energy storage, and nuclear waste reduction.

The Breakthroughs book is a product of the CEM Nuclear Innovation: Clean Energy Future (NICE Future) initiative that was launched at the May 2018 Ninth CEM in Copenhagen, Denmark. The NICE Future initiative envisions nuclear energy’s many uses in contributing to clean, reliable energy systems of the future. Since its inception in 2018 by the U.S., Japan, and Canada, the NICE Future Initiative has engaged representatives from more than 80 organizations from more than 35 countries and has attracted six new member countries.

More information on the NICE Future initiative can be found here.

More information on the Breakthroughs book can be found here.

