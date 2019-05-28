Woodbridge International Closes Sale of PAC Data to BOXX Technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Pacific Alliance Capital, by Boxx Technologies.



Pacific Alliance Capital (PAC) consists of three data storage divisions: PAC Storage, WCT, and PAC Data. PAC Storage is a premier developer and manufacturer of storage systems and WCT is a storage systems integrator/reseller, while PAC Data is responsible for storage distribution.

Based in Aliso Viejo, California, PAC is a vertically integrated provider of data storage and protection systems. Through direct alignment with leading storage hardware and software innovators, PAC provides clients with complete data storage solutions.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that the BOXX team and technology brings to PAC’s existing portfolio,” said Rick Crane, PAC CEO. “This enables the PAC team to continue to expand our storage offerings which have grown exponentially, driven by the increase in complex technologies, advancements in media and entertainment, and increased data security.”

The combined businesses will now offer a complete portfolio of world-class storage solutions that deliver the highest levels of performance, efficiency, and reliability.

BOXX Technologies, based in Austin, Texas is a leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today. The hardware manufacturer has expanded to also develop products specific to architecture, engineering, and other markets which rely on professional 3D design applications. BOXX/PAC is a portfolio holding of parent company Craftsman Capital Partners, a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Marni Connelly, Managing Director

203-389-8400 ext. 207

mconnelly@woodbridgegrp.com



