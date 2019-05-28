BroadVision Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: BVSN), a leading provider of e-business and engagement management solutions, announced today that on May 22, 2019, it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Nasdaq considers the matter closed.



