Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) today announced that Dr. David Zaccardelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com . Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Contacts

Mark W. Hahn

(919) 338-7936

mhahn@dova.com

Westwicke

John Woolford

(443) 213-0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com



