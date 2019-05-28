Portola Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: PTLA) today announced that Scott Garland, Portola’s president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the following investor conferences in June:



William Blair 39 th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 3:20 p.m. Central Time in Chicago, IL.



Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Both presentations will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Portola website (www.portola.com).



About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic conditions. The Company’s first two commercialized products are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], marketed in Europe as Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa), and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban). The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a Syk/JAK inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hematologic cancers. Founded in 2003 in South San Francisco, California, Portola has operations in the United States and Europe.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Cara Miller Pure Communications Portola Pharmaceuticals Portola_Media@purecommunications.com ir@portola.com

