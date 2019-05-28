Frank's International N.V. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

HOUSTON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) (the “Company” or “Frank’s”) today announced that Melissa Cougle has been named Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective tomorrow. She succeeds Kyle McClure, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue other opportunities. Frank’s commented that Mr. McClure’s departure was not related to any disagreement with the Company or any matters relating to its operations, policies or practices. He will be available to assist the Company in the transition through July 1, 2019.



Melissa Cougle brings strong leadership skills and financial acumen to Frank’s, primarily in the oilfield services sector. She most recently served as CFO of National Energy Services Reunited (NESR), a publicly traded oilfield services provider with operations focused in the Middle East-North Africa region. She previously worked 13 years for Ensco plc (ESV), a global offshore drilling contractor, where she held multiple senior positions in treasury, capital management, finance and administration, corporate accounting, internal audit, management reporting and financial systems. Ms. Cougle began her career in the audit and consulting practices of Arthur Andersen LLP which became Protiviti. She is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Louisiana State University.

“We are excited to have Melissa join the Company given her extensive public company, finance and industry leadership experience. I look forward to working closely with Melissa and the rest of the Frank’s senior management team as we capitalize on the numerous opportunities identified to drive growth in our business in 2019 and beyond,” said Michael Kearney, Frank’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kearney continued, “We wish Kyle well and thank him for his many contributions over the past four years as we navigated some of the most challenging conditions seen in our industry in many years. He led multiple initiatives that enhanced Frank’s financial operations, including the recent changes to our segment reporting structure.”

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 3,100 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.” Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com .

