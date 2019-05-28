Glatfelter to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on June 5th

YORK, Pa., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 10th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago, Illinois on June 5, 2019. The conference will be held at the Westin Chicago and Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. CT.



A copy of the Company’s slide presentation will be available shortly before the start of the presentation through Glatfelter’s Investor Relations page located at www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations /default.aspx .

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $950 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .

Contacts: Investors: Media: Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck (717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.