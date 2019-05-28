Juliet S. Ellis Elected to Apache Corporation Board of Directors

HOUSTON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced the election of Juliet S. Ellis to its board of directors.

/EIN News/ -- Ellis, 60, served as a managing director and senior portfolio manager for Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) and as the chief investment officer for Invesco’s US Growth Equities Investment Management Unit until her retirement in March 2019. Ms. Ellis served as the senior portfolio manager for Invesco’s Small Cap Growth Fund and Small Cap Equity Fund between 2004 and 2017.

Prior to joining Invesco in 2004, Ellis was employed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan), including its predecessor, Fleming Asset Management, where she held increasingly senior positions, starting from an equity analyst position in 1987 to a senior portfolio manager in 1993 and a managing director in 2000, where she served as senior portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s small-cap equity and small-cap growth strategies. She began her investment career in 1981 with Merrill Lynch.

Ellis has been a member of the board of directors for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. since 2018 and serves on its audit committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Juliet to the Apache board. She will bring unique insights developed from a wide variety of financial and executive experiences. Her extensive expertise in portfolio management, strategy and risk oversight, along with her institutional-investor perspective, will be tremendous assets to Apache,” said John Lowe, Apache’s nonexecutive board chairman.

