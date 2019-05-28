Hub Group, Inc. Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million in Class A common stock.

/EIN News/ -- “We continue to invest in diversifying our offerings and enhancing our technology to better serve our customers. This stock repurchase program reflects our strong financial position and confidence in the future of Hub Group, as well as our commitment to long-term shareholder value,” said David Yeager, Chairman and CEO, Hub Group.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

CONTACT: Maralee Volchko of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-271-3745



