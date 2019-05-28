El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.



On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA. The discussion will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of these discussions by visiting the Company’s website at www.elpolloloco.com under the investors section.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at ElPolloLoco.com.

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR

(714) 599-5200

investors@elpolloloco.com



