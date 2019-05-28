There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,719 in the last 365 days.

El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

  • On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.
     
  • On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA. The discussion will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of these discussions by visiting the Company’s website at www.elpolloloco.com under the investors section.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at ElPolloLoco.com.

Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR
(714) 599-5200
investors@elpolloloco.com

