Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at 2019 GEOINT Symposium in San Antonio, Texas June 2-5, 2019

RESTON, Va., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT:



/EIN News/ -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 40 technology partners at GEOINT 2019 . The GEOINT Symposium is the nation’s largest gathering of industry, academia and government leaders to include Defense, Intelligence and Homeland Security Communities as well as Federal/Civil, State and Local geospatial intelligence stakeholders.

GEOINT annually attracts upwards of 4,000 people from agencies and military organizations including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The symposium offers numerous training and learning opportunities, from the presentations at the Government Pavilion Stage throughout the event, 7-minute Lightning Talks from industry leaders and researchers at Booth 1943 in the exhibit hall, and additional educational events pertaining to this year’s theme of “Human-Machine Teaming & Innovation Yield Mission Success.”

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will feature more than 30 vendors showcasing a full range of solutions related to cybersecurity, cloud services and AI in geospatial applications.

Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #617 and our vendor partners at the booths highlighted below; additional vendor partners will be demoing their solutions in Carahsoft’s booth. Also join us for a networking reception from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Lonestar Ballroom in the San Antonio Grand Hyatt.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

• Akamai Technologies (#913) • Decision Lens Inc. (#810) • Alteryx Inc. (#911) • Diffeo, Inc. (#812) • AppGuard (#1020) • F5 Networks, Inc. (#818) • Atlassian Corporation (#1023) • GitLab (#910) • Axway Software (#1022) • Google Cloud (#719) • CA Technologies (#1017) • Infoblox (#917) • Carahsoft UAS Solutions (#713) • Markforged, Inc. (#921) • ClearCube Technology, Inc. (#916) • MarkLogic Corporation (#1011) • CloudBees, Inc. (#819) • Mattermost Inc. (#1010) • Cloudera, Inc. (#912) • nCipher Security LLC. (#1012) • CyberArk Software Ltd. (#920) • NVIDIA Corporation (#816) • Databricks (#1021) • Okta, Inc. (#823) • OPSWAT Inc. (#1016) • Thales Group(#821) • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (#922) • Trend Micro Inc.(#711) • ServiceNow (#811) • Trimble Inc. (#918) • Spectra (#1018) • Trustwave Holdings (#820) • Splunk, Inc. (#822) • UiPath (#919) • Symantec Corporation (#717) • Venafi, Inc. (#1019) • Tableau Software (#923) • Veritas Technologies LLC (#817) • Teradici Corporation (#916)

Additional Vendor Partners Offering Demos at the Carahsoft Booth (#617):

• Apptio, Inc. • McAfee, LLC • EnterpriseDB Corporation • MFGS, Inc. • Kyndi, Inc. • Nuvolo • Lookout, Inc. • Wickr® Inc.



Additional Carahsoft Vendors Exhibiting:

• Adobe Inc. (#1739) • Mapbox (#1147) • Basis Technology Corp. (#806) • Nutanix (#807) • Corelight, Inc. (#1112) • OmniSci (#1520) • Dell (#1119) • Rubrik (#1628) • IBM Corporation(#1039) • Veritone, Inc. (#906)



Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available via the company’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/Buy to learn more.

WHEN:

Sunday - Wednesday, June 2-5, 2019

WHERE:

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

900 East Market Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions and Parking

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion or the networking reception , contact Lindsay Toma at (703) 673-3553, email Tradeshows@carahsoft.com , or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated event site .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft provides an extensive geospatial solutions portfolio through its GSA Schedule, SEWP, and state and local contracts. By partnering with manufacturers, resellers, integrators and consulting partners, Carahsoft matches GIS, mapping, UAS and imaging products with AI, Machine Learning, cloud and security technology to bring best-of-breed geospatial solutions to meet public sector customers’ mission needs.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.