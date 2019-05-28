CARP to host National Preventive Health and Aging Education Event

Speakers include Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi, Ontario Seniors Minister Raymond Cho and Federal NDP Seniors Critic Rachel Blaney MP

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, May 29 CARP will host the third stop in its National Preventive Health and Aging Education Series in Toronto at the Liberty Grand. Keynote speakers include the Honourable Raymond Cho, Ontario’s Minister for Seniors and Accessibility and Federal NDP Seniors Critic Rachel Blaney, MP.

This event will be attended by leading policy makers, researchers, physicians, nonprofit leaders and CARP members. Themes for the day include: adult vaccination, brain health, vision loss and diabetes, and fall prevention - all critical health issues for Canada’s more than 6 million seniors.



Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Time: 8:45 am – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Liberty Grand, Centennial Ballroom, 25 British Columbia Road, Toronto

Keynote addresses:

9:00 a.m. Opening Remarks – Hon. Raymond Cho, Ontario Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, Ontario

9:05 a.m. Conference Opening – Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi

3:00 p.m. – Rachel Blaney, MP, North Island-Powell River

Media Contact:

Lisa Hartford, ABC

National Communications Lead, CARP

Cell: 647.466.8053 or lisa@carp.ca



