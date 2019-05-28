Rogers Corporation to Present & Exhibit Advanced Connectivity Solutions at IMS

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced Technical Marketing Manager, John Coonrod, will present Critical Material Properties for 5G PCB Applications from 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. on Tue., June 4 and The Impact of Glass Weave Effects on mmwave PCBs from 2 – 2:15 p.m. on Thu., June 6 in the MicroApps Theater at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in Boston.



In addition, Rogers will be showcasing its latest 5G and autonomous vehicle materials and other new products in Booth #448 during IMS, the world’s largest RF and Microwave show, which takes place from Sun., June 2 – Fri., June 7. These products include the recently launched RO4835T laminates, RO4450T bonding materials, CU4000 and CU4000 LoPro foils, as well as RO3003G2, the next generation high-frequency laminates for automotive radar sensor applications.

RO4835T laminates, offered in 2.5 mil, 3 mil and 4 mil core thicknesses, are 3.3 dielectric constant (Dk), low loss, spread-glass reinforced, ceramic-filled thermoset materials designed for inner-layer use in multilayer board designs, and complement RO4835 laminates when thinner cores are needed. RO4450T bonding materials are 3.2-3.3 Dk, low loss, spread-glass reinforced and ceramic-filled, and were designed to complement the RO4835T and the existing RO4000 laminate family; they are available in 3 mil, 4 mil and 5 mil thicknesses. CU4000 and CU4000 LoPro foils are sheeted foil options for designers looking for foil lamination builds and provide good outer-layer adhesion when used with RO4000 products.

RO4835T laminates and RO4450T bonding materials exhibit excellent Dk control for repeatable electrical performance, a low z axis expansion for plated through-hole reliability and are compatible with standard epoxy/glass (FR-4) processes. These materials are an excellent choice for multilayer designs requiring sequential laminations, as fully-cured RO4000 products are capable of withstanding multiple lamination cycles. RO4835T laminate and RO4450T bond-ply have the UL 94 V-0 flame retardant rating and are compatible with lead-free processes.

RO3003G2 high-frequency laminates build on Rogers’ industry-leading RO3003 platform to provide radar sensor designers with improved insertion loss and reduced Dk variation. The combination of Rogers’ optimized resin and filler content along with the introduction of very low-profile ED copper translates to Dk of 3.00 @ 10 GHz (clamped stripline method) and 3.07 @ 77 GHz (microstrip differential phase length method). RO3003G2 laminates also show very low insertion loss of 1.3dB/inch for 5 mil laminates as measured by the microstrip differential phase length method. RO3003G2 laminates are an extension of RO3003 laminates that incorporate Rogers’ decades-long experience working with automotive radar customers and understanding the increasing product performance requirements. To learn more, show attendees should visit Booth #448. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com .

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, vehicle electrification and alternative energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com .

Contact Information

Jason Farrell

Elevation Marketing

jfarrell@elevationb2b.com

(480) 539-2706



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.