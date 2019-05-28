LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Momo, Inc. ("Momo" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: MOMO) of the July 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



If you invested in Momo stock or options between April 21, 2015 and April 29, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MOMO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Momo securities between April 21, 2015 and April 29, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Marchand v. Momo Inc. et al, No. 19-cv-04433 was filed on May 15, 2019 and has been assigned to Judge George B. Daniels.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to maintain adequate controls and compliance procedures to prevent inappropriate financial reporting activity. The Company’s Tantan dating app was not compliant with Chinese laws. This put the app at risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of government officials. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Momo, investors suffered damages.

On June 27, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC ("Spruce Point") issued a short seller report on Momo, recommending a "strong sell" opinion on the Company’s shares. The Spruce Point Report cited, inter alia, possible compliance issues with the content of Momo’s services under relevant PRC regulation, Momo’s failure to disclose corrective taken by Chinese authorities against one of its variable interest entities, and that the Company was engaged in related party transactions and illicit business dealings (the "Spruce Point Report").

On this news, Momo's share price fell from $45.34 per share on June 26, 2018 to a closing price of $42.86 on June 27, 2018: a $2.48 or a 5.47% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Momo's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.