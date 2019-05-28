Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences: the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 4, 2019 in New York and the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11, 2019 in Boston.

Mike Burwell, Willis Towers Watson’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2019 and the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 11, 2019.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com . Additionally, a replay of the conference presentations will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has more than 45,000 employees and services clients in more than 140 countries and territories. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS

Rich Keefe | +1 215 246 3961 | rich.keefe@willistowerswatson.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.