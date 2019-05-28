MERGER ALERT – CRAY, ISCA/ISCB, and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
/EIN News/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)
Merger Announcement: May 17, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Cray shareholders will receive $35.00 for each Cray share they own.
To learn more about the CRAY investigation and your rights, go to:
http://www.zlkdocs.com/CRAY-Info-Request-Form-ma-7555
International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQGM: ISCA; OTC Bulletin Board: ISCB)
Merger Announcement: May 22, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, the shareholders of International Speedway (other than certain controlling shareholders of International Speedway and certain related entities) will receive $45.00 per share of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock they own.
To learn more about the ISCA/ISCB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/international-speedway-corporation
WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC)
Merger Announcement: March 28, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, WABCO shareholders will receive $136.50 per share in a merger with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
To learn more about the WBC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/wabco-holdings-inc.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.