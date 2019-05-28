Teamsters Support the Development and Use of Local Oil and Gas

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Quebec, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- François Laporte, president of Teamsters Canada, spoke at the Quebec Energy Association’s convention which ended today. He pledged the union’s support for energy projects that create good jobs.



François Laporte, President, Teamsters Canada





“Because our society still needs oil and natural gas to function smoothly, I don’t see why we shouldn’t develop and use our own resources as we transition to cleaner energy,” said the union leader. “Since we have to use oil and gas, we might as well produce and upgrade our own resources instead of importing them.”

“As we wait for the electrification of transport and a just transition, the Teamsters Union will support any and all reasonable pipeline and fracking projects, so long as they create good jobs and meet the best possible environmental standards,” he explained.

“Stopping Energy East and other energy projects won’t help stop climate change. All it does is force us to import resources we already have and sacrifice opportunities for job creation,” he added.

“The oil and gas sector could potentially employ tens of thousands of people in Quebec. And we’re talking about good union jobs. Jobs that mean people will be able to buy a house, support their kids through school and retire with dignity,” concluded the union leader.

Teamsters represent close to 125,000 workers in Canada, including 35,000 in Quebec. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which Teamsters Canada is affiliated, has 1.4 million members in North America.

Media requests:

Christopher Monette

Director of Public Affairs

Teamsters Canada

Cell: 514-226-6002

cmonette@teamsters.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0933ece-144d-4d9a-b6e3-e89527618527

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.