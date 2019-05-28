Briq Taps Former Procore and Jacobs talent to lead Customer Success Efforts

Construction technology's newest data and automation platform adds deep industry experience to growing roster.

Julian Gonzalez, a construction technology veteran formerly of Procore and Autodesk, and Amrita Bajwa, formerly of Jacobs’ Innovation Group, join Briq to lead customer success efforts.

Combined, Julian and Amrita bring nearly 30 years of innovative construction technology experience to the fast-growing start-up.

Over 15 years at Autodesk, Julian Gonzalez was part of the leadership team introducing the term Building Information Modeling and led a global product management team responsible for guiding development of Revit. In 2008 he spent 4 years in Shanghai working with the Chinese government and local construction companies, industry associations, and educational institutes on driving BIM and led the BIM Implementation Plan for Shanghai Tower.

After returning to the US and helping to launch Autodesk's BIM 360 portfolio, he led Product Marketing at Procore and helped the company scale from a single product company in the US to a global company with multiple products.

As part of Jacobs’ innovation team, Amrita developed innovative strategies to help owners improve workflows and develop technology leadership. She is an expert in BIM and Virtual Design and Construction and has worked with both owners and builders over the entire operational lifecycle.

The two strategic hires come as Briq’s data and AI products grow and are implemented on an increasing number of projects. Julian and Amrita will guide clients through the execution of Briq’s cutting-edge technology and create a winning environment for automation and AI in construction.



