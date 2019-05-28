How a NAPA Anesthesia Department Earns Top Rankings in a National Performance Survey

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, proudly congratulates its anesthesia team at Southington Surgery Center (SSC) on earning First Place ranking for “Confidence in Anesthesia Department” in the EdgePerception Performance Analysis Report for 2018. In this annual survey of more than 800 hospitals nationwide, SSC also placed in the top 20 for “Anesthesia staff courtesy” and “Anesthesia staff spent time”—honors that NAPA’s SSC anesthesia clinicians previously earned in 2016 and 2017.



SSC, located in Southington, Connecticut and managed by Constitution Surgery Centers, is a joint venture of the Hospital of Central Connecticut (HOCC), MidState Medical Center, and area physicians. Anesthesia services are delivered by a NAPA team that includes eight anesthesiologists, 14 certified nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and two RN MSNs, who together collaborate to produce optimal patient outcomes.

John Satterfield, MD, FASA, Director of Anesthesia Services at SSC, attributes the team’s high performance and consistent EdgePerception recognition to a service culture built on NAPA’s mission to “always do what’s right for the patient,” as well as NAPA’s robust leadership training programs. “Our anesthesia clinicians and non-clinicians have fully embraced the NAPA philosophy, which imbues the way we all interact with patients and colleagues to create a collegial environment. Every member of the SSC anesthesia department has received leadership training by the world-renowned Studer Group through the NAPA Service Experience program, and this makes a big difference in the way we communicate with patients and their families. The training gave us the tools to put NAPA’s service excellence philosophy into practice, whether it’s in service to our patients, or collaborating with the nursing staff, or working with the administrative staff,” says Dr. Satterfield.

“On behalf of the entire NAPA organization, we congratulate Dr. Satterfield and the SSC anesthesia team on achieving First Place and two ‘top 20’ anesthesia-related rankings in the most recent EdgePerception Performance Analysis Report,” said John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA. “A great anesthesia department is one in which every member of the team is committed to patient care and safety, to meeting the needs of their clinician colleagues and administrators, and to adapting to the changing health care landscape. These principles guide how NAPA’s more than 2,500 anesthesia and business team members provide perioperative care and leadership at 314 healthcare facilities in 11 states, and as the SSC team has demonstrated, when the whole team takes service excellence to heart, the results can be transformative for our patients and our clients.”

