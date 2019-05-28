AMERICAN GREETINGS ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL

TO DISCUSS FISCAL 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

Cleveland, Ohio, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Greetings Corporation will host a conference call on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 AM EST for lenders, bondholders, prospective bondholders, broker-dealers and securities analysts to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2019 full year results.





To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number and passcode, please email investor.relations@amgreetings.com or call the Company’s Investors line at (216) 252-4864. We highly recommend that interested participants register prior to 12 PM EST Thursday, May 30 so as not to delay the registration process the day of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available until 2 PM EST Thursday, June 6.

About American Greetings

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Carlton Cards. AmericanGreetings.com lets consumers shop and buy paper cards, ecards, printables, party supplies and gift wrap — along with providing useful content that educates and inspires visitors to connect more meaningfully. The 112 year-old Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.americangreetings.com/corporate.

Ethan Spencer, Vice President & Treasurer American Greetings (216) 252-4864 investor.relations@amgreetings.com

