Let’s Make Strides to End Impaired Driving at MADD Canada PIA Law Strides for Change (GTA) Event

The MADD Canada PIA Law Strides for Change (GTA) is a 5 km competitive run, 5 km walk or 1 km walk, followed by food, beverages, lots of prizes and live and silent auctions. All activities will be held at JC Saddington Park, 53 Lake Street, Mississauga (Port Credit).

Impaired driving continues to be a deadly problem on Canadian roads, claiming hundreds of lives and causing tens of thousands of injuries each year. The MADD Canada PIA Law Strides for Change (GTA) event supports programs and services to make communities safer from impaired driving and to provide support services and information to those who have been impacted by this violent crime.

Special guest Janice Golding of CTV Toronto will host the event as the Master of Ceremonies. Ms. Golding will open the event with welcome remarks at 8:45 a.m. and start the first group of runners off at 9 a.m.

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2019 Location: JC Saddington Park, 53 Lake Street, Mississauga (Port Credit) Schedule of Events: Sign-in opens at 7:30 a.m. Welcome and Warm-up – 8:45 a.m. Start Time – 9:00 a.m. Celebration with food, refreshments and prizes after the walk/run.

Registration is limited so visit https://www.stridesforchange.ca to sign up and start raising pledges. Pre-event registration is open until May 30 at a cost of $45 per person. Event-day registration is $55. The first 500 participants will receive a participant race bag, race shirt and medal.

MADD Canada wishes to thank our Title Sponsor, PIA Law, for their generous financial support and for the enthusiastic event-day participation of so many of their staff members and families. PIA Law is comprised of three of Canada’s top ranked personal injury law firms: McLeish Orlando, Oatley Vigmond and Thomson Rogers. To learn more, visit www.pialaw.ca .

MADD Canada also wishes to thank our Presenting Sponsor Alcohol Countermeasure Systems and Official Sponsor Debco, both of which will be on site on Sunday to participate, cheer on the runners and walkers, and lend their incredible support. Maple Lodge Farms and Starbucks will be on site with great treats for participants and volunteers.

“This is our 7th annual event and we are thrilled to welcome so many sponsors, supporters, volunteers and, of course, all the participants who raise pledges,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “This is a team effort and MADD Canada is proud to have the support and participation of so many wonderful community members and companies in this shared effort to stop impaired driving and to support victims and survivors.”

Local Chapters across Canada host Strides for Change events from spring until late summer. For a full list of events across the country, please visit www.stridesforchange.ca . People who don’t live near a walk location can participate as a Virtual Walker or simply by making a donation.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca .



About PIA Law

PIA Law is comprised of three of Canada’s top ranked personal injury law firms: McLeish Orlando, Oatley Vigmond and Thomson, Rogers. United by a commitment to deliver unparalleled legal representation, and an inherent belief that clients deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion, the firms recognized that by working together they could help make the overwhelming process of finding the right personal injury lawyer a little bit easier. To learn more, visit www.pialaw.ca .

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca. Kira Thomson, PIA Law Communications at 647-234-9930 or kira.thomson@pialaw.ca.

