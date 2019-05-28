KARE 11 Announces New Anchor And Format Change

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KARE 11 News, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN announces new KARE 11 5pm show format and welcomes new anchor.



/EIN News/ -- Starting in July, KARE 11 Sunrise anchor, Lauren Leamanczyk, will be joining the KARE 11 5pm Anchor team of Julie Nelson, Randy Shaver, Belinda Jensen and Eric Perkins. Leamanczyk also will continue her work in the KARE 11 Investigates team as she joins the anchor desk.

“We are creating a new ensemble cast to showcase and tell stories differently during KARE 11 News at 5,” said Director of Content Stuart Boslow. “By adding Lauren to this already well established and award winning anchor team, we will be able to allow all three of our News anchors to get out in the community more and share stories that matter to all Minnesotans.”

“KARE 11 continues to be on the forefront of News and Storytelling in our community,” said President and General Manager John Remes. “This new format provides opportunities to break the mold and to foster a new approach to local News at 5pm.”

KARE 11 will also be welcoming veteran anchor Gia Vang to the KARE 11 Sunrise Team. Vang, formerly of KMPH in Fresno, California, will join co anchors Kris Laudien, Alicia Lewis and meteorologist Sven Sundgaard on KARE 11 Sunrise, Weekdays 4:30-7am. Vang’s first day on the anchor desk will be Monday, July 8, 2019.

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Janeen Vogelaar

KARE 11 Director of Marketing

P: 763-797-7270

For Sales Inquiries, contact:

Steve Chase

KARE 11 Director of Sales

P: 763-797-7289

John Remes

KARE 11 President & General Manager

P: 763-797-7254



