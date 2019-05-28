dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server – A New Approach to Database Development

DevOps Automation Tools

Devart has announced the release of dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the most notable addition to their dbForge for SQL Server product line

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devart, a Czech software vendor of database tools and data connectivity solutions, has released its brand new product – dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server. Powered by the tools from dbForge Developer Bundle and embracing cutting-edge DevOps practices, the solution brings a new approach to conventional database development. The tool drastically reduces overall database release costs, minimizes deployment risks, energizes quality & update frequency, makes the workflow consistent and safe.

dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server is a free product supplied exclusively as a part of dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server. Currently, it consists of two components:

dbForge DevOps Automation PowerShell for SQL Server;

dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server Plugin.

The DevOps Automation PowerShell Module is a matter of the team’s particular pride. It is capable of fine-tuning and automating a vast variety of SQL Server database development tasks:

Build – deploys a database either on LocalDB or on a specified SQL Server and generates a NuGet package from a source control repository.

Test – runs tSQLt and generates test data.

Sync – deploys a NuGet package and synchronizes it with a working DB.

Publish – places a NuGet Package to a NuGet feed for further deployment.

At the same time, the solution also allows setting up DevOps processes in Jenkins with the help of the open-source dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server Plugin. In the near future, the company plans to extend the range of supported automation servers. Learn more about the recent release here.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com.



