BC Students Recognized at CPA Convocation Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine hundred and forty-five chartered professional accountant (CPA) students were invited to attend the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia’s (CPABC) convocation ceremony held on May 25, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Students recognized at the CPA convocation ceremony have either become designated members of CPABC this year or will be eligible for membership.



“We welcome the newest Chartered Professional Accountants to the profession. These students have earned their designations through rigorous training and assessment of their business and accounting competencies,” said Barry Macdonald, FCPA, FCA, chair of CPABC board of directors. “They represent the future of the accounting profession in British Columbia, and I congratulate each and every one of our new graduates. We are very proud of them and they should take great pride in this incredible achievement.”

The ceremony also recognized 14 B.C. students who made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the Common Final Examination (CFE). They are: Jonathan Bickford (North Vancouver), Courtney Brazil (Coquitlam), Thomas Davies (Richmond), Sarah Ellwood (Delta), Daniel Gardiner (Vancouver), Kelsey Hyggen (Cranbrook), Anthony Jay (Burnaby), Rylan Kaliel (Vancouver), Jessica Lenz (Kelowna), Vivian Lin (North Vancouver), Chun-Shan Lin (Surrey), Emily McCune (Vancouver), Taryn McGilp (Maple Ridge), and Eivan Sulaiman (Richmond).

To qualify as a CPA, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 35,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: Vivian Tse, Public Affairs Manager 604.488.2647 vtse@bccpa.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.