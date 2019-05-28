PIPSC Tentative Agreement Will Improve Members’ Lives

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIPSC members have successfully negotiated with the Treasury Board to secure a 7% wage increase over the next 4 years.



“Our members give their best to Canada and to their families. We went into these negotiations to get a deal that acknowledges and supports this,” said PIPSC President Debi Daviau. “We’ve made progress on parental leave and we’ve secured pay increases that reflect the growing cost of living. This agreement will improve our members’ lives.”

The agreement includes a historic win with 10 paid days of leave for survivors of domestic violence. “We want to make sure the workplace is not a barrier to survivors seeking support when facing domestic violence. This measure is a significant step in that direction,” said Daviau.

Parental leave top-up has expanded by five weeks and is now equitable for adoptive parents.

The union has also secured language on harassment that for the first time in Canadian public service enshrines the right of a worker to a workplace free of harassment and violence.

The agreement secures PIPSC collaboration with Treasury Board on replacing Phoenix, financial penalties for late contract implementation and retroactive pay.

“Our members have led the way on scientific integrity, contracting out, tax fairness and replacing Phoenix. With this agreement we are now making historic progress to end workplace harassment and secure measures on domestic violence,” said Daviau. “Our membership is focused, knowledgeable and engaged – that’s how we get results.”

PIPSC occupational groups for Audit, Commerce & Purchasing (AV), Audit, Financial and Scientific – CRA (AFS), and Applied Science and Patent Examination Group (SP) have secured these measures in their group-specific tentative agreements. Other PIPSC groups will get to do the same, once they reach tentative agreements at their negotiation tables.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents 60,000 public service professionals across Canada.

For further information: Johanne Fillion, 613-228-6310, ext 4953 or 613-883-4900 (cell), jfillion@pipsc.ca



