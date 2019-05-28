Coface Launches New and Enhanced Credit Information Reports

/EIN News/ --

Coface is pleased to announce it has launched an array of new and enhanced credit information products under its Business Information Services line. These products provide businesses with critical information about the financial health of current and potential buyers and suppliers, enabling them to make smarter decisions about their business partners.

“We have utilized Coface’s business information reports and analyses for the last decade. In that time, we have come to trust and rely on the accuracy of their credit determinations. We have a great degree of confidence, as the information we receive from Coface is tied directly to their Credit Insurance product lines,” said Kristi Sauer, Credit and Collections Manager at Michigan Sugar Company.

The full range of ratings and credit reports includes:

Debtor Risk Assessments: One-time or monitored reports that indicate a company’s probability of default in the next 12 months; assessed by considering that company’s financial strength, profitability, environmental factors and management of the company.

Full Information Reports: Comprehensive reports that provide in-depth analysis of an organization's overall credit risk. Available for entities in over 200 countries and include detailed, real-time investigations.

Snapshot Information Reports: Standard information reports that include basic business information enhanced with Coface’s claims history. Available for entities in 62 countries around the world.

@Rating Credit Opinions: Analyses that offer recommended credit exposures for buyers expressed using Coface’s proprietary @rating credit scale. In addition, customized opinions can be provided based on specific buyer credit requests.

Coface: for trade - Building business together

70 years of experience and the most finely meshed international network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy. With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface’s experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group’s services and solutions protect and helpcompanies make credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2018, Coface employed ~4,100 people and registered turnover of €1.4 billion.

