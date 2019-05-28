Technology Convergence Driving Smart Home Automation, 2019 - Home Robots, Smart Lighting, Voice-activated Devices, Smart Home Hubs, Wearables, and Sensor-based Smart Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Convergence Driving Smart Home Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technology Convergence Driving Smart Home Automation highlights the key enabling technologies leveraged for creating a connected home ecosystem. It also offers insights on individual technologies, key innovations, global products, and industry initiatives leading to developments in technologies enabling home automation.



The scope of the research service is limited to technologies enabling home automation, such as voice activation, smart sensors, robotics, wearables, smart lighting, smart sensors, and smart home hubs.

The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is witnessing large-scale realization with the growing importance of smart home devices and the increasing consumer demand for automation in order to enable convenient living as well as reduced consumption of energy. Connected living is gaining prominence owing to the various benefits associated with it, mainly its ability to provide enhanced security for the residents of the home. Advancements in technologies are further influencing adoption of smart devices which have a wide range of applications in the connected home ecosystem.

Convergence of several technologies, such as sensors, wearables, robotics, smart home hubs and smart appliances are paving the way for the control of several applications in smart homes, thereby resulting in increased adoption globally.



Key questions addressed in the research service include the following:

What are the various technologies converging toward the development of home automation solutions?

What are the factors influencing the adoption of smart devices?

What are the applications of the technology in future homes?

What are the industry initiatives driving the development of smart home technologies?

What are the future growth opportunities and what is the way forward for future homes?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Smart Sensors, Voice activation, and Robots are Key Enabling Technologies in the Home Automation Segment

1.5 Technology Convergence Has Resulted in a Wide Breadth of Applications



2. Technology Convergence Enabling Smart Home Automation - Status Review

2.1 Technology Convergence Enabling Smart Home Automation

2.2 Enhanced Safety is a Primary Advantage of Home Automation

2.3 Interoperability Issues and High Cost of Smart Devices can Hinder Adoption



3. Role of Wearables in Smart Home Automation

3.1 Wearable Technology Development is Aiding Control of Home Automation

3.2 Recent Developments in the Wearables Segment to Enable Home Automation

3.3 Prominently Used Wearable Applications Suitable for Home Automation



4. Role of Voice-activated Smart Devices in Home Automation

4.1 Voice-activated Technology can Enable Multitasking and Convenient Living

4.2 Industrial Impact of Voice Technology on Consumers and Businesses

4.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Voice-activated Home Automation



5. Role of Smart Home Hubs in Home Automation

5.1 Smart Home Hub Acts as a Central Controller for Connected Smart Devices and enables Convenient Living

5.2 Smart Home Hub Strategies of Major Industry Participants

5.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Smart Hubs



6. Role of Smart Lighting and Smart Switches in Home Automation

6.1 Smart Lighting Enables Easy Control of a Group of Lights

6.2 Strategic Questions about Upgrading to Smart Lighting from a Consumer Perspective

6.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Smart Lighting



7. Role of Smart Sensors and Smart Devices in Home Automation

7.1 Different Types of Smart Sensors that Enable Creation of an Intelligent Home

7.2 Synthetic Sensors will Enable Integration of Several Sensors into one Hub

7.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Smart Sensors and Smart Devices



8. Role of Robotics in Home Automation

8.1 Robotics Opens Up Opportunities for Home Automation and Enables Convenient Living

8.2 Advancements in Robotic Assistants for the Home can Help Elderly People with Dementia

8.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Robots Enabling Home Automation



9. Key Innovations in Home Automation Technologies

9.1 Voice Pod Enables Hands-Free Control of the Home Controller

9.2 Wearable Technology that Enables Control of Connected Home Devices

9.3 Smart Home Hub Enables Voice Activated Control of Smart Devices

9.4 Smart Light Network Enables Effective Control of Lights in a Smart Home

9.5 Smart Thermostat Provides Home Climate Control

9.6 Gutter Cleaning Robot Reduces the Need to Climb Ladders from Dangerous Heights



10. Industry Initiatives Encouraging Advancement in Home Automation

10.1 Funding Initiative Aims at Development of Voice-enabled Technology

10.2 Recent Funding Initiatives Enable Enhancement of Traditional Lighting Products with Smart Features

10.3 Research and Development in Home Automation is Enabling Improved Security and Accessibility

10.4 Funding for Smart Home Companies Aids Marketing and Product Development Efforts



11. Global Patent Publication Trends for Smart Home Devices

11.1 The US Leads Patent Publication Trends for Smart Home Devices

11.2 Patent Publication Trends in Smart Home Devices Showcase a Steady Rise Indicating Increased Adoption



12. Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunities

12.1 Way Forward for Home Automation Technologies

12.2 Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures and Heavy Investments Drive the Adoption of Home Automation

12.3 Mergers and Acquisitions are Driving the Development of Newer Smart Home Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv0ur7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Home Networks, Internet of Things and M2M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.